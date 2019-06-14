This Super Chill Cocktail Bar Popular For Its Amazing Drinks & Pretty Decor

Rocky Star Cocktail Bar is one beautiful place. The bar is pleasant and beautiful and amazing. The place is famous for drinks and décor. Going forward with food, we had "Barcelona" which had roasted baby potatoes with some tomato texture. We also had "Adana" which had smoked chicken kebab with hummus and smoked naan bread. The taste was perfect liked it. We had "Bari" which was a wafer pizza with chicken stuffing. It was good. In desserts, we tried, Peru which is served with a chocolate bar and chocolate shot with butter cookies it was the best. We also tried Piedmont which was nice. It had a mousse with sweet bread toast and very well presented. We even sipped Lemongrass infusion, Kaffir Ginger, ButterFruit Milkshake, and Spicy guava. Loved the place and the service. Overall, everything was perfect and we had a great time.