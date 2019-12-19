Da Capo Café & Bistro: The variety of food it provides is just mind-blowing. You ask for it and it was there from Mexican, Lebanese, Continental, Italian etc! The staff is so polite that you’ll be head over heels in no time. The ambience Adds to the whole magic. I was totally in awe of the place.
The Best Food Ever In Navi Mumbai!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
I wish I lived closer to the place so that I could visit it more often.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae, Big Group
Also On Da Capo Cafe & Bistro
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)