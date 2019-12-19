The Best Food Ever In Navi Mumbai!

Cafes

Da Capo Cafe & Bistro

Kharghar, Navi Mumbai
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Bhoomi Heights, Shop 12 & 13, Sector 8, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Da Capo Café & Bistro: The variety of food it provides is just mind-blowing. You ask for it and it was there from Mexican, Lebanese, Continental, Italian etc! The staff is so polite that you’ll be head over heels in no time. The ambience Adds to the whole magic. I was totally in awe of the place.

What Could Be Better?

I wish I lived closer to the place so that I could visit it more often.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Big Group

