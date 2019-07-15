The Best Place To Chill Post Work!

Coming here after long working hours, listening to live music, having delicious food and amazing signature drinks is just what you need to kick start your weekend! And London Taxi surely is a place to enjoy the Friday vibes with your gang and cheers to the fresh melodies like never before. We started our evening with the heavenly served chicken nachos plate which was absolutely cheesy, crunchy and a perfect small plate to start our evening, the Jalapeno cheddar chicken tikka was as creamy and delicious as suggested by Kumar who helped us with many such scrumptious options like Portuguese chicken Flatbread and Slow cookies chicken breast which was an absolute must-have once here to enjoy with drinks like Sherlock in a pickle and cranberry twister. Their Belgian dark chocolate mousse was one of the best desserts I had here! The place has many events including Live Music, Wednesday ladies night and weekend brunch. They are also coming up with their monsoon special menu. So what are you waiting for?