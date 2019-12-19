Ashok Vada Pav in Dadar West does everything great, right from the chutney and vada to the crunchy churi. This joint serves one of the best vada pavs in town. So hit 'em up next time you crave vada pavs.
This Food Joint Does The Crunchiest & Most Delicious Vada Pavs In Town
- Price for two: ₹ 100
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The pav could be softer and fresher.
How Much Did It Cost?
Under INR 500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, and Kids.
