This Food Joint Does The Crunchiest & Most Delicious Vada Pavs In Town

Fast Food Restaurants

Ashok Vada Pav

Prabhadevi, Mumbai
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Near Kirti College, Off Cadel Road, Prabhadevi, Mumbai

What Makes It Awesome?

Ashok Vada Pav in Dadar West does everything great, right from the chutney and vada to the crunchy churi. This joint serves one of the best vada pavs in town. So hit 'em up next time you crave vada pavs.

What Could Be Better?

The pav could be softer and fresher.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under INR 500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, and Kids.

