The South Bombay Bar Is A Gem In Mumbai

Bars

South Bombay Bar

Worli, Mumbai
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Atria The Millennium Mall, 4th Floor, Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The South Bombay Bar is one pretty bar with a beautiful ambience and lights. The food was absolutely fantastic with great taste and quick service. Few impolite staff made it worse but anyhow everything else including food, drinks (cocktails and mocktails) was incredible. Moreover, the highlight of the night was the Tiramisu, which was truly mesmerising. I definitely hope to visit soon and highly recommend you guys.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Family, Bae

