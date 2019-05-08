The South Bombay Bar is one pretty bar with a beautiful ambience and lights. The food was absolutely fantastic with great taste and quick service. Few impolite staff made it worse but anyhow everything else including food, drinks (cocktails and mocktails) was incredible. Moreover, the highlight of the night was the Tiramisu, which was truly mesmerising. I definitely hope to visit soon and highly recommend you guys.
The South Bombay Bar Is A Gem In Mumbai
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Wi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Family, Bae
