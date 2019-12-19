Head Out For This Amazing Thali Restaurant

MANUHAAR is located in a very well known Hotel Sahara Star, Near Domestic Airport, Vile Parle East. It is a Pure Vegetarian Thali Restaurant. Here they have different types of Thalis on different day's like they have a different menu for all different day's. The ambiance here is Decent. I went here last Tuesday with my Dad and we really enjoyed a lot. Coming to what all we had and what thalis were : On the Table - There were 2-3 Different types of Chutney's and 2-3 different types of Achaar and Desi Ghee, so that if someone wanna use anything they can. I mainly used Ghee on Phulka and Bajra Nu Rotlo. Also, there was Salad of Tomatoes and Cucumber with Green Chilli. 2 type's of papads were also there to have with the food. ~ Welcome Drink's 1• Chaas - It was just perfect. 2• Kokum Sharbat - Kokum Sharbat I have had at so many places, and at most of the places I found it too sweet, but here it was just perfect with the perfect amount of sugar. ~ Farsan 1• Moong Dal Kachori - Totally loved it. 2• Khandvi - Simple Khandvi, was very tasty. 3• Patra - Simple Patar only, the taste was good. 4• Dahi Bhalla - Had it after a very long time as in Mumbai this is not available in every restaurant. The taste here was awesome, it was fluffy like it should be. ~ Vegetable 1• Papad Moongodi - I usually don't like Moongodi at all, but here I had it and loved it. 2• Sev Tamatar - Had it for the very first time, and totally loved it. The taste was awesome. 3• Torai - It was basically boiled Torai and then fried. The taste was very nice. 4• Paneer Matar - Being a pure Vegetarian, Paneer is my all time favorite dish, so absolutely loved it. 5• Jeera Aloo - Simple Jeera Aloo, the taste was amazing. ~ Dal / Kadhi 1• Rajasthani Kadhi - This I had for the first time and honestly I totally loved it. It was white in color not yellow like a simple one. 2• Dal Tadka - Simple Dal like everywhere. 3• Dal-Bati - As everyone knows it's a very famous Rajasthani dish, it was served with Churma. I tried it for the first time and really loved it. ~ Rice 1• Steamed Rice - Simple Steamed Rice. 2• Dal Khichdi - Simple Dal Khichdi, was very good in taste. ~ Roti 1• Puri - Simple puri. 2• Phulka - Simple Chapati. 3• Bajra nu Rotlo - Had it for the first time and really liked it. ~ Sweet's 1• Ras-malai - This was the bestest Ras-Malai I ever had in Mumbai. It was so yummy😋 2• Gajar Ka Halwa - As the winter season is going on so Gajar Halwa is a must in desserts. Talking about service so it was just perfect, very nice and quick, presentation of all was also very nice. Recommendation's - Everything.😍❤ Overall Ratings - Ambience - 4.5/5 Quality - 5/5 Quantity - 5/5 Taste - 5/5 Value for Money - 5/5 Service - 5/5 Staff - 5/5 Cleanliness - 5/5 OVERALL - 5/5 Overall had a great time there.
According to me everything here was just perfect.
INR 1,000 - INR 3,000
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
