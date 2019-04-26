Swing By The Big Flip Bar In Bandra For An Amazing Experience

I went to The Big Flip Bar with my siblings after I was done with my shopping in linking road and we ordered the following: **Cocktails and Mocktails** #Jag this was an amazing cocktail served here, the main thing added in it was Jack Daniels Scotch whisky which made this cocktail even more premium in quality also the taste was also amazing and balanced just loved it❤️❤️❤️ Do try it! Highly recommended 😋😋 #LovePassion in mocktails was just best in taste and all the fruits added in it in was just the right amount and you can actually feel the pulp in every sip!😋😋 Loved it !!! Highly recommended ❤️❤️ **Starters** #MultaniPaneerTikka this starter was just very yummy and the paneer was soft and nicely marinated in the batter and was properly tandoored. A must try!!! 😋 #CharGrilledChicken well the above words are of my brother so as per him the chicken was just grilled right and the taste was really very good and it was quite smokey in taste!! Do try it **MainCourse** #TawaSubzStirFry they don't have many veg dishes so I ordered Tawa subzi stir fry for main course and trust me not only the presentation but also the taste was amazing! Absolutely loved it😋😋😋 The coriander rice had a separate taste just as the vegetables gravy and naan, loved it!! #BlackPepperBraisedChicken well this dish was also very tasty here they served the corn rice with grilled chicken and black pepper sauce which made it more delicious!! Overall the experience was amazing! Also, this place is pretty luxurious in terms of ambience!