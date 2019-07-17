Howra Burger Is Offering You The Biggest Burger In Town

We have visited Howra Burger on weekdays as well as on weekends and we get the feeling that it does not get as much recognition as it deserves. Each time we went there, we had a great experience with the food and the service. Ambience could be better, but it is still a very good place to visit with your friends and you more than likely to come out happy and satisfied. “Mad Tuckks Platter with Paneer” Apart from the Godfather, this is another specialty of this place. Onion rings + french fries + nachos + paneer strips along with spicy cocktail sauce + BBQ sauce + honey mustard + sweet onion This platter is the best starter at this place. It gives you a variety of food items, and the sauces make it so much better. The permutations of each item with different sauces gives a new taste altogether! You will find it hard to figure out which one is the best among them. However, we came to terms that paneer strips and BBQ sauce were just a wow combo! Rating- 4.5/5 “Godfather” The name speaks for itself, presenting to you the biggest burger in town. Let us tell you that it tastes even better than it looks like, and is definitely worth it! Quite frankly, it takes about 2-3 people to complete 1 burger, and as much as you want to eat it all by yourself, it is very difficult. A 6 layered burger with 3 onion rings, 3 patties (1 crispy fries, 1 cheese stuffed fried, 1 cheese stuffed grilled) between the buns with loads of BBQ sauce and fries, it is amazing. It is also available in non-veg- 3 mutton patties with extra cheese,3 caramelized onion rings, and a fried egg. Mouthwatering, indeed! Rating- 4.5/5