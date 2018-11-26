This Cafe Serves One Of The Biggest Pizzas In Town!

Casual Dining

Light House Cafe

Worli, Mumbai
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Sunville Banquets, Ground Floor, 9, Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

I love the ambience of this place, it's a type of place for both, people who love to sit and chill by the bar (indoor AC arena) and also for those who love to chill with their friends and playing UNO, Jenga etc. in their outdoor area while sipping on mocktails. Talking about the food, if you’re ordering their giant pizza, then make sure you are a group of at least five people or else you won't be able to finish it.😋 Their cold coffee is heavenly. Oh, and their entire staff is very friendly, especially the manager Mr Bhagirath. Overall, it's a nice place to hang out with friends.

What Could Be Better?

If you order for a cocktail then just ask them to put in less syrup if using any as their cocktails are really tasty but at times too sweet..

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 500 - INR 1,000

Best To Go With?

Bae and Big Group

