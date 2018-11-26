I love the ambience of this place, it's a type of place for both, people who love to sit and chill by the bar (indoor AC arena) and also for those who love to chill with their friends and playing UNO, Jenga etc. in their outdoor area while sipping on mocktails. Talking about the food, if you’re ordering their giant pizza, then make sure you are a group of at least five people or else you won't be able to finish it.😋 Their cold coffee is heavenly. Oh, and their entire staff is very friendly, especially the manager Mr Bhagirath. Overall, it's a nice place to hang out with friends.
This Cafe Serves One Of The Biggest Pizzas In Town!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
If you order for a cocktail then just ask them to put in less syrup if using any as their cocktails are really tasty but at times too sweet..
How Much Did It Cost?
INR 500 - INR 1,000
Best To Go With?
Bae and Big Group
Also On Light House Cafe
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Comments (0)