This Cafe Serves One Of The Biggest Pizzas In Town!

I love the ambience of this place, it's a type of place for both, people who love to sit and chill by the bar (indoor AC arena) and also for those who love to chill with their friends and playing UNO, Jenga etc. in their outdoor area while sipping on mocktails. Talking about the food, if you’re ordering their giant pizza, then make sure you are a group of at least five people or else you won't be able to finish it.😋 Their cold coffee is heavenly. Oh, and their entire staff is very friendly, especially the manager Mr Bhagirath. Overall, it's a nice place to hang out with friends.