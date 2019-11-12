Body Yogurts, Lip Balms & Organic Soaps: Will We Ever Get Over The Body Shop?

Amazing smells and scents? Check. Cruelty-free? Check. Value for money? Check. There's no way you pass by The Body Shop and not enter this amazing space. From those pretty shelves adorned with pastel-shade bottles to the cute tiny lip balms on the billing counter - there's nothing we do not love about this brand.

Located on the ground floor of InOrbit Mall in Vashi, we particularly love to start our shopping spree from this store. Known for their breathtaking fragrances and scents - be rest assured to smell great when wearing The Body Shop products.

What To Expect: There's simply so much for us to choose from - body yogurts, makeup products, moisturizers, hand creams, massage oils, shampoo and conditioners, night care, sun protection and a lot more.

Price Range: From INR 500 and upwards