The Bohri Kitchen -Get Bohri Food Delivered At Your Doorstep

Enjoy Authentic Homemade Bohra Muslim Recipes at the comfort of your home. The journey of this brand started with a very simple yet out of the box idea, of having an exclusive weekend Home dining experience for a very selected closed and verified group of people. These lucky exclusive invitees get to enjoy a variety of outstanding Authentic Traditional Bohri Muslim food, cooked by home chef Nafisa Kapadia (A Bohri Mother) where she infuses the food with all her love. It's her love and passion for cooking and also remarkable efforts by her son Munaf Kapadia (who quit a lucrative job at Google to 'take Bohri food to non-Bohris') that has helped this brand reach new heights of success. Along with the continued exclusive home dining experience, they now have more than 6 delivery kitchen outlets in Mumbai located at Andheri, Worli, Juhu, Flea Bazaar Cafe, Colaba and Khar. So recently I had the opportunity to taste some amazing food from it's Khar West outlet. The food delivery was on time and the packaging was excellent with no spillovers. Trust me when the food arrived it got me drooling and excited to taste the food because it had this tempting heavenly aroma. Now coming to the food this is what I tried: 1. Pakki Dum Murgh Bohri Biryani (Chicken Boneless); 5*/5: I normally don't enjoy eating biryani outside in restaurants and only eat at few selected places, because I feel most restaurants ruin the flavour of authentic biryani with too many Indian whole Garam Masala, overcooked spices and overcooked meat. I have to say the biryani at The Bohri Kitchen was a star dish and it was packed with flavours. I felt like I was eating my mom's homemade cooked chicken biryani because it tasted almost like my mom's cooking and even better. It was so aromatic, mouth-watering and had such beautiful marinated boneless tender succulent juices pieces of chicken, cooked to perfection in an authentic dum biryani style. The rice was also nicely separated, soft and fluffy. Also, the masala was perfect, it wasn't too dry and the best part was that the biryani was not at all too heavy or oily. It was garnished with caramelized onions, coriander, and mint leaves. Served with fresh curd kachumber (Indian Salad) which had onions, lots of finely chopped cucumber mixed with fresh curd. Highly Recommended! 2. Cheese Corn Cutlets; 4.5*/5: I could taste a very nice creamy texture of mixed vegetables - corn, carrots, beans, capsicum, potato and some cumin seeds, fresh coriander and these balls were rolled and deep-fried in bread crumbs. Making these cutlets crisp from outside and soft from inside. These cutlets were very delicious and they were a little oily too. 3. Smoked Paneer and Peanut Samosas; 5*/5: Personally, I am a fan of Bohri Muslim's mini samosas, be it both meat or vegetarian version. So this samosa had a very light simple non-spicy filling of Peanuts, Dil leaves, Chopped Onions. Cottage Cheese which was infused with smoky charcoal flavour. Served with 2 varieties of chutneys - Spicy Green Chilli Chutney and Sweet Tamarind Chutney which was extremely awesome chutneys. Loved it and highly recommended! 4. Mom's Caramel Custard; 5*/5: This caramel custard was so creamy light texture caramel custard. It wasn't too sweet and just melts in your mouth. Highly Recommended! My Experience: Hygiene: Excellent Packaging: Great Service: Quick Staff: Friendly Price: Moderate Party Orders: Available Quality: Good Quantity: Decent Overall Value For Money 5*/5