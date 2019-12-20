Ethnic Wallplates, Kantha Quilts & More: This Unique Brand Is Marrying Art & Decor

Decor junkies, fashion freaks and for those who are always on the lookout for something unique, we've found you a one-stop destination for all things quirky and offbeat. Launched in 2017, The Bomway is an online brand specializing in timeless artwork handcrafted fashion accessories and home decor.

From home decor like rugs, pillows and cushion covers, lampshades, planners, tableware or ceramics to fashion accessories like totes and bags, clutches and potlis, scarves and stoles, beachwear - they've got an array of unique products on offer. All their collection is pooled from different creative spaces which includes local businesses, artists and creators, budding labels etc. And we hear, they're pretty selective about the sellers and items they choose to represent. So, be assured that they're churning out their best collection for you.

Their collection ranges from as little as INR 70 and goes up to as much as INR 50,000 (yeah, they've got a bunch of contemporary artwork from established artists too.) For home decor items like cushions, rugs, carpets and others, the price range is between INR 300 to INR 5,000.

If you like sourcing and hoarding cutlery from around the globe, well you're going to love them. Apart from the gorgeous collection of wall plates with ethnic and traditional designs, we loved the array of Turkish ceramic bowls with intrinsic and fine design on them. If sustainable fashion is your jam, you'll love their hand painted bags. We fell for their traditional and bright hued tote bag with colouful tassels which was recycled from rags. And it's not only pretty looking but is also #sustainable. Grab this bag at INR 750. Get luxurious hand spun and dyed carpets from INR 5,000 and upwards. We'd definitely recommend their quilts (kantha work, vintage and hand-stitched) to cuddle up in during the mild winters here. Get these at INR 4,000 and upwards.

Well, this is just the tip of the iceberg. Check out their Instagram account to get a sneak peak into their entire collection. Trust us, it a fun account full of lovely designs and bright colours.