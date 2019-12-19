Revving Up The Regional: Butler And Bayleaf Is An Homage To North Indian Cuisine

We've got a new kid on the block, folks! And we're super excited to explore what they have to offer. If you've been to Foo, Potpourri, WTF, The Big Nasty, or Tanjore Tiffin Room, you're familiar with restaurateur Kishore DF's previous ventures.

Inspired by Northern Indian cuisine, the restaurant strictly says NO to the fusion trend that seems to have taken over Mumbai's culinary scene, so if that's your jam you should probably look elsewhere. Instead, they're playing with authentic flavours that speak of a sense of nostalgia, drawn from family kitchens where recipes are passed down for generations. At the helm here, is Delhi-import Chef Rajan Mehra.

Sink your teeth into appetisers like Shrimp and Mango Salad, Kurkuri Bhindi, Chole Bhaturas, and Chicken Noorani. For the soulful diner, there's always the Guthi hui Gobi and the oh-so-decadent Butler Butter Chicken. We're fans of a great biryani (who isn't!) and we can't wait to try their many variations like the Chicken Dum Biryani and the lesser-known Kathal Dum Biryani. Not a rice eater? No worries, try their Khameeri Roti or the Bakharkhani. A little out of the box, the dessert is worth a mention: Croissant Pudding with Spicy Rum flavoured Angoori Mango Rabdi.

What's more, the restaurant is also hosting a true-blue old-fashioned high tea experience from 4 PM to 7 PM complete with piano accompaniments and Mah Jong games. Added bonus! They have a lovely patio for those cozy date nights too. We suggest you grab a sofa here, and enjoy a meal with your SO next time you're looking for a new spot to try out!