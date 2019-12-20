If it’s time to give your home a revamp or add new things to your existing collection, then make your way to The Center For Arts and Crafts in Juhu.
Funky Bottles, Brass & More: This Iconic Juhu Store Is What Home Decor Goals Are Made Of
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
We love adding new elements and revamping our home every now and then, so when we walked into The Center For Arts And Crafts, we were delighted. The beautifully designed store is home to all kinds of home decor and furnishing products, and with their periodic sales ever-so-often, it’s truly an amazing shopping experience.
Go here to get your hands on colourful glass bottles (INR 250 upwards), amazing Ravi Varma frames (INR 450 upwards), modhas for your house (INR 700 upwards), some gorgeous brass showpieces and wall hanging, bed linen (handcrafted bedsheets that are stunning) and so much more. They also have ethnic bags, dupattas, jewellery and more in store. They have an online store too, in case getting out is too much trouble.
Pro-Tip
They also have some delightful toran hangings that are fish-shaped with Indigo colours and other animal shapes. Take those wallets out and start shopping already!
Comments (0)