Funky Bottles, Brass & More: This Iconic Juhu Store Is What Home Decor Goals Are Made Of

img-gallery-featured
Home Décor Stores

The Center for Arts & Crafts

Juhu, Mumbai
3.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Juhu Supreme Shopping Center, 10, Gulmohar Cross Road, Juhu, Mumbai

image-map-default

Shortcut

If it’s time to give your home a revamp or add new things to your existing collection, then make your way to The Center For Arts and Crafts in Juhu.

What Makes It Awesome

We love adding new elements and revamping our home every now and then, so when we walked into The Center For Arts And Crafts, we were delighted. The beautifully designed store is home to all kinds of home decor and furnishing products, and with their periodic sales ever-so-often, it’s truly an amazing shopping experience.

Go here to get your hands on colourful glass bottles (INR 250 upwards), amazing Ravi Varma frames (INR 450 upwards), modhas for your house (INR 700 upwards), some gorgeous brass showpieces and wall hanging, bed linen (handcrafted bedsheets that are stunning) and so much more. They also have ethnic bags, dupattas, jewellery and more in store. They have an online store too, in case getting out is too much trouble.

Pro-Tip

They also have some delightful toran hangings that are fish-shaped with Indigo colours and other animal shapes. Take those wallets out and start shopping already!

Home Décor Stores

The Center for Arts & Crafts

Juhu, Mumbai
3.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Juhu Supreme Shopping Center, 10, Gulmohar Cross Road, Juhu, Mumbai

image-map-default