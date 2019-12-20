Funky Bottles, Brass & More: This Iconic Juhu Store Is What Home Decor Goals Are Made Of

We love adding new elements and revamping our home every now and then, so when we walked into The Center For Arts And Crafts, we were delighted. The beautifully designed store is home to all kinds of home decor and furnishing products, and with their periodic sales ever-so-often, it’s truly an amazing shopping experience.

Go here to get your hands on colourful glass bottles (INR 250 upwards), amazing Ravi Varma frames (INR 450 upwards), modhas for your house (INR 700 upwards), some gorgeous brass showpieces and wall hanging, bed linen (handcrafted bedsheets that are stunning) and so much more. They also have ethnic bags, dupattas, jewellery and more in store. They have an online store too, in case getting out is too much trouble.