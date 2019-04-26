The Cheapest South Indian Cuisine Served to You Without You Stepping Out!!

Fast Food Restaurants

Balaji Idli Xpress

Andheri East, Mumbai
Shop 4, Ground Floor, Andheri Kurla Road, Andheri East, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

South Indian Cuisine is something everyone craves for once in a week and Balaji Idli is the most satisfying place to this. It’s very economical and delicious too. There are a plethora of varieties in this and without stepping out of your house you can enjoy the taste of South India at your comfort zone

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

