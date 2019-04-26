South Indian Cuisine is something everyone craves for once in a week and Balaji Idli is the most satisfying place to this. It’s very economical and delicious too. There are a plethora of varieties in this and without stepping out of your house you can enjoy the taste of South India at your comfort zone
The Cheapest South Indian Cuisine Served to You Without You Stepping Out!!
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 350
- Delivery Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
Also On Balaji Idli Xpress
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 350
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)