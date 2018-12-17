This Andheri West Restaurant Is An Ideal Spot For Those Sunday Brunches!

Making your Sundays a little more interesting, the easy breezy brunch at The Little Door promises great vibes, live karaoke, and tons of food options. Available from 12 pm to 4 pm on Sundays, you can choose different packages; alcoholic and non-alcoholic. Apart from the dishes on display, you can order a set of - one breakfast, one starter, and one course from the menu. We ordered blueberry pancakes and loved them. You can find crab, chicken, and vegetarian dishes too. It's a great place for group parties and couple's alike. The place gets pretty crowded, so it is better to book a table three days in advance. The service is great, and the staff is friendly.