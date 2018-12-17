Making your Sundays a little more interesting, the easy breezy brunch at The Little Door promises great vibes, live karaoke, and tons of food options. Available from 12 pm to 4 pm on Sundays, you can choose different packages; alcoholic and non-alcoholic. Apart from the dishes on display, you can order a set of - one breakfast, one starter, and one course from the menu. We ordered blueberry pancakes and loved them. You can find crab, chicken, and vegetarian dishes too. It's a great place for group parties and couple's alike. The place gets pretty crowded, so it is better to book a table three days in advance. The service is great, and the staff is friendly.
This Andheri West Restaurant Is An Ideal Spot For Those Sunday Brunches!
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
INR 1,000 - INR 3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, and Pets.
