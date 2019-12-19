The Classic American Bar And Grill With A Cheaters Twist

With a vision to break the norm of cheating on your meals, The Cheaters has now opened its doors at The Orb, Mumbai. The menu has a contemporary twist to the Classic American Bar and Grill, using unconventional ingredient & flavour combinations. The Cheaters brings people together to socialize and celebrate freedom and the joy of cheating. With its quirky interiors and a fun ambience, the Cheaters brings to you a splendid dining experience elevated by adding a touch of uniqueness. With stimulating modern dishes, there’s a lot for your palate to discover. As far as the bar is concerned, you can expect the unexpected. Getaway from your mundane routines and come cheat your way to some fabulous food & drinks at the Cheaters.