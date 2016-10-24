The Team Behind Indigo Launches A New Eatery In South Mumbai This Week

A 4,000 square foot space in The Calicut Lane at Ballard Estate, the former ice factory has been turned into a high-ceiling, checkered floor extravaganza. Divided into two parts, the area inside has the main bar with beige-coloured circular booths that provide a sense of privacy {which is rare to find}. The outside is bathed in natural light during the day. The smaller bar outside boasts of a glass ceiling which gives way to a view of the chimney.

Nestled in the the city’s shipping and clearing hub, the grey exteriors play the perfect background to the starkly placed letters that spell out the name and big, arched windows bordered with wood. With the advantage of being in a factory, The Clearing House casts a spell with its easy-going {yet quite fancy} vibe coupled with all that space to move around.