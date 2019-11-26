This Coffee House In Powai Offers Killer Pasta & Yum Starters!

Aromas have always been in my list to have coffee and some food. It is located just at the prime location in Powai & has always been among the crowded plAromas haves been in my list to have coffee and some food. It is located just at the prime location in Powai & has always been among the crowded places. I like this place mostly for coffee and pasta. I had ; 1. Choco chip mocha: This was from their newly introduced Medderetrian menu. The coffee was perfect with the right amount of flavours of chocolate as well. it came along with some extra choco-chip 2. Chicken Minced Meatballs: The best part of the meatballs was the minced chicken, it was fins and yet tasty. The meatballs weren’t oily as well and something you could try from their new menu. 3. Arrabiata Pasta: I am a pasta lover, and I am loving their pasta. It was perfectly cooked, sauces were a perfect mix of red and white. Would highly recommend this. 4. Orange Ginger Mimosa: I had something like this for the first time, it wasn’t a disappointment at well. Considering this place a café they have great food, coffee and some drinks. Final Verdict: I honestly like this place especially for the coffee and pasta. Apart from that, the ambience is cosy, location is quiet decent where you can spend some good times with your loved ones.