Have You Had These Unique Snacks Sold At Mumbai's Movie Theatres?

If you’re a Bollywood fan, and want to experience the G7 madness namely – Gaiety, Galaxy, Gemini, Gossip, Gem, Grace and Glamour – head to Gaiety Galaxy in Bandra.

The A1 samosa at Gaiety is an iconic snack – having been served by the same caterers since 1975 {it’s cheap as well}. Another favourite is the chocolate cone for INR 30. These snacks are more than quick bites, they represent the age-old nostalgia of Gaiety and its relevance in today’s up and coming fancy PVRS.

#LBBTip: This the place to gauge if a movie’s a hit or not. If the crowd’s up and dancing, you know it’s a hit – and if you’re lucky you may even spot a Bollywood star lurking behind a blcak burkha.