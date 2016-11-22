Going for a movie is no longer a purely cinematic experience, it’s become much more involved that too. Many decide their cinema hall choices by the food that’s served there – shitty snacks often means skipping the cinema. So we decided to do some research, and spoke to a few regular cine-goers to tell us about the best and the craziest of the snacks they’ve had in a movie hall.
Have You Had These Unique Snacks Sold At Mumbai's Movie Theatres?
Matterden Cinema
Apart from bringing some great cult classics and foreign films to the audience, Matterden serves up steamed momos. But we say, the best way to chase the hot momos is with a cool drink, nope not your regular soda -it’s the fresh coconut water they serve there. It’s a win-win, healthier and cheaper.
Gaiety Galaxy
If you’re a Bollywood fan, and want to experience the G7 madness namely – Gaiety, Galaxy, Gemini, Gossip, Gem, Grace and Glamour – head to Gaiety Galaxy in Bandra.
The A1 samosa at Gaiety is an iconic snack – having been served by the same caterers since 1975 {it’s cheap as well}. Another favourite is the chocolate cone for INR 30. These snacks are more than quick bites, they represent the age-old nostalgia of Gaiety and its relevance in today’s up and coming fancy PVRS.
PVR Gold Class
Gourmet Food like sushi, pasta and more is now the new norm at PVR Gold Class. They also offer a classic film n dine experience. Though the menu is limited, getting sushi and pasta whilst watching a film outside the comfort our of home is what we’ve accepted.
PVR Director's Cut, Juhu
Two words for you: watermelon popcorn. That’s right. A regular cinema goer swears by this flavoured popcorn. Though Director’s Cut at PVR is not a regular deal but whenever they do organise it, grab a tub full of watermelon popcorns.
Cinepolis Cinema, Andheri West
Not the best, but definitely a strange snack, upma is served at the Cinepolis Cinema in Andheri West. If you’re in the mood for a comforting, warm plate of upma, head here.
PVR, High Street Pheonix and Inox, Nariman Point
If you’re bored of the same old nachos and popcorn combo, how about edamame for a quick pick-me up? That’s right, at Inox at Nariman Point for INR 200 {100-120 gms} and PVR at the High Street Pheonix Mall for INR 180 {100-120 gms}, one can easily buy edamame. Find sea salt edamame at the PVR which comes with a soya sauce dip.
