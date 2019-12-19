FOU The Crazy Cafe is located besides Sizzle House restaurant. It's a great place to have Italian cuisine. The Ambiance is decent and the staff is humble too. They serve some great Pizzas here which are recommended. Peri-Peri Chicken Popcorn, Chicken BBQ Pizza and Chicken Schezwan are the dishes you should definitely try out.
A Pocket-Friendly Place Which Serves Great Fast Food
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Bae, Big Group
