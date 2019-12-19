A Pocket-Friendly Place Which Serves Great Fast Food

Cafes

Fou The Crazy Cafe

Dadar, Mumbai
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Bhagirathi Sadan, Shop 3, SVS Road, Shivaji Park, Dadar, Mumbai

What Makes It Awesome?

FOU The Crazy Cafe is located besides Sizzle House restaurant. It's a great place to have Italian cuisine. The Ambiance is decent and the staff is humble too. They serve some great Pizzas here which are recommended. Peri-Peri Chicken Popcorn, Chicken BBQ Pizza and Chicken Schezwan are the dishes you should definitely try out.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Big Group

