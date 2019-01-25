The Cutest Cafeteria By The Bay

Started by pastry chef and famous food blogger (@foodbossindia), Chantilly The Cafe is a small, quaint corner offering patrons a chance to catch up over coffee in a cosy environment. The menu consists of Belgian waffles, decadent cheesecakes, loaded hot chocolate, cookies and cake. We recommend the Rose double chocolate cake, a rich blend of chocolate ganache with cake and white chocolate frosting with rose petals. The interiors are super cute and thoughtfully done up. Few items are limited edition so do make sure to call in advance if you're looking for something special.