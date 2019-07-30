This Famous Churro Chain Now Serves Savoury Churros!

Weekends mean cheat days and cheat days call for some Churros. Go hit Bombay Churros (Juhu, Bandra, Lower Parel, or Dadar ) to make your weekends memorable. We had heard quite a lot about the lip-smacking sweet Churros by Bombay Churros but we were surprised at the fact that their savoury Churros were yum too. The ambience here was very Cafe like and soothing. The colour play is subtle and the lights used are mesmerizing. There are two tiny tables which are tucked around in a corner with a tiny gate-like thing and this creates a pretty private atmosphere. On the left is another table with beautiful portrait wall art. Overall, great vibes! Talking about food, we have arranged all the dishes that we tried as per their taste (Best One's First): Crunchy oreo churros (150 Rs): The best of all Oreo desserts you would have had in your life! If you love white chocolate, as we do, this is your best bet. #musthave Creamy mint Churros (110 Rs): Served warm, these Churros tasted extremely delicious. The dip served along with the savoury Churros sure deserves a special mention. Loved the creamy mint dip. A great dish to try. Irish Latte (110 Rs): Perfect consistency, great taste! Would have been better a little stronger, but great taste even otherwise. Mexican nachos (100Rs): The nachos, unlike a lot of other cafes which serve store-bought nachos, were inhouse and authentic. The only drawback was the fact that it tasted dry because the cheese was used only for dressing. But a nacho lover is bound to love it anyway Strawberry scarlet milkshake (165 Rs): No strawberry, just a milkshake with a mild taste of strawberry. Could have been better.