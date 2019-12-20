The Farm is a lovely project undertaken by Protecterra Ecological Foundation, a charitable organisation that aims to reconcile the gap between a person’s ability to bring the change at the grassroot level and actually making it happen. The core philosophy is, “The concept is to work with the mind, tap the resources within and heal the self.” Therefore, The Farm, in its very essence is a place for people to reconnect with themselves, with the nature and give back to the environment.

The Farm is run by Pooja Bhale who stays at the site in a tent with her dogs, cats and other farm animals. Situated on the outskirts of Pune on the NDA road, it’s a green oasis that is sustaining itself with nature.