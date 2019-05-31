This Vegetarian Place Offers Delicious Food & Lovely Ambience

Sasuraal is a pure veg restaurant and a really nice to dine in. The menu is vast and also serves the Jain food also. There is a huge number of seatings where you can enjoy with your family and friends. The ambiance is pretty good. We had: CRISPY RICE SOUP: The soup was full of veggies. Totally Loved It BAMBAIYA SANDWICH: It the sandwich garnished well accompanied with the green chutney. It tasted well. PANEER HILLTOP: Paneer marinated well and served in the platter also accompanied with chutney and salads. In the main course, we ordered paneer kurchan with butter naan tasted well. Ended our meal with sasuraal special falooda Overall, it was the best experience.