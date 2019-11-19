The Fusion Kitchen: Home To A Thriving Casual Dining Fusion Twist!

The Fusion Kitchen- This is home to a thriving casual dining fusion twist. This place is for adventurous diners looking for varied experience in food. The ambience is superb with well-managed staff and service. Its like T shaped with a bar counter at the front and cosy dining areas at the side. Sofas and tables that mainly seat 6 guests. The owner wonderfully explained each n every dish to elaborate the ingredients and speciality. Analysis Planter Punch- A potent blend of orange juice, pineapple, lime juice and rum flavoured with grenadine. Jamun Kala Khatta- Their speciality which tasted like Kala khatta ice gola. Felt nostalgic. Arabian Hummus Salad- olives, onion, tomato, croutons, hummus spreadings and topped with parmesan cheese. Chicken Tikka nachos- Freshly made green coloured tortilla chips mixed with olives, beans, chicken tikka and lots of cheese. The accompanying salsa and melted cheese felt heavenly. Pollo Ala Huancaina- Peruvian fusion dish made of chicken chunks with yellow cheese sauce and decorated with egg slices plus olives. Something unheard of but amazingly delicious. Must have here. Chicken Paprika- boneless chicken pieces submerged in paprika sauce ad served with exotic veggies. The Spanish rice also made well. Farmers Own Pizza- Mozarella laden pizza with toppings of bell pepper, broccoli, zucchini and jalapenos. Delicious pizza. Stuffed Cottage Cheese Parmesan- A large cube of cottage cheese and mozzarella cheese, topped with parmesan cheese. It was served on a bed of arrabbiata sauce. The potato wedges served alongside were also tasty. Awesome fusion place.