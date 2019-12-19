Ever wondered what it is like to stay in a tree house? The Glass House in Nashik is a luxury version of it, with glass panes and French windows all around, giving you a view that's just splendid. Read on to know more.
A View Like No Other: The Glass House In Nashik Is Where You Should Head Next
What Makes It Awesome
This 2 BHK luxury villa is all about modern amenities, apart from a view that will just reel you in. Surrounded by glass panels and high up in the hills, it also has a pool that adds to the already charming space.
Picture yourself curled up with a view of the mountains, a cup of coffee and your favourite book. Or, if you're in the mood, just take a swim and then, relax in the pretty garden.
If you want to venture out, head to Sula Vineyard or the Trimbakeshwar temple, or even some of the waterfalls that are very close to the property.
Pro-Tip
An Asian breakfast is served at the villa, and you'll also find board games and puzzles that can keep you busy right there (I mean, why would you head out when you have all you need right here?)
Happy holidays, folks!
