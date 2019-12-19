A View Like No Other: The Glass House In Nashik Is Where You Should Head Next

This 2 BHK luxury villa is all about modern amenities, apart from a view that will just reel you in. Surrounded by glass panels and high up in the hills, it also has a pool that adds to the already charming space.

Picture yourself curled up with a view of the mountains, a cup of coffee and your favourite book. Or, if you're in the mood, just take a swim and then, relax in the pretty garden.



If you want to venture out, head to Sula Vineyard or the Trimbakeshwar temple, or even some of the waterfalls that are very close to the property.

