A Small Place With Great Food In Vashi

Social townhouse located in the palm beach road Vashi is a small space but a good one. The place can be easily identified. The drinks we had - 1) LIIT The drink came in a huge glass was hard just a perfect start. 2) MARTINI The hard drink was perfectly made. STARTERS 1) LOADED NACHOS The nachos tasted well accompanied with cheesy dip. 2) CHICKEN POPCORN The chicken popcorn tasted well accompanied with the schewzan chutney. Overall the starters were good. 3) BUTTER CHICKEN TACOS The butter chicken tasted well and the tacos were made up of the rotis overall this was the must-try starter. The main course didn't have much but kolaphuri naan bowl which tasted well. The dinner ended with a sizzling brownie.