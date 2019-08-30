This Prettiest Cafe In Town Serves Some Delicious Comfort Food

The Goose & Gridiron is like one of the hidden gems in Mumbai. The ambience here is super cute and cozy. The entrance is decorated with fairy light bulbs and cute plantation. As you enter this restaurant the amazing lively colours of the walls, tables and the fans too are so refreshing and fun. It is like entering a fairy tale with those cute lanterns, pink fans and everything else is too lively. This place is a must-visit for its ambience itself. Food: We ordered crispy potato skins for the appetizer and penne alfredo pasta, egg fried rice with chicken sauce. I loved crispy potato skins. The food tasted amazing, potato skins and egg fried rice was quite filling and was delicious. Service- Service was quick and the staff is friendly.