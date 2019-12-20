Drop By This Outlet For Their Yum Chinese Dishes!

The Great Dragon is by far the best Chinese restaurants I have ever visited. This place is located at Vasai and is just 2 km away from Vasai station. The ambience is quite good, the hotel is quite clean and the background music they run in the restaurant is also quite nice. The food service is amazing and the food is damn tasty. I ordered, 1. Chicken lollipop: I started with the starters the classic chicken lollipop. The chicken was soft and tender and the lollipop was properly oil fried. The combination of the lollipop with Schezwan sauce was just amazing. 2. Chicken crispy - this is one of the signature dishes of this place, many people just eat 2 to 3 plates of chicken crispy and go home. The chicken is crispy from outside and soft and tender from inside the perfect dish to eat. If you try it once you will be in love with it. 3. Special dragon noodles with gravy: the signature dish of noodles with gravy was amazing in taste when eaten together, but if you eat the noodles just alone it might not taste that good, but if you mix it with the gravy then it tastes amazing. 4. Chicken steak - this is one of the signature dishes of this place the chicken steak which is basically chicken breast pieces that are cooked and fried then mixed with some sauces and served. This particular dish is available in 5 different types of sauces. They serve it along with some salad and french fries. Out of all these, my favourite was the chicken steak. If you are a Chinese lover and are a vashikar then rush into this place and try their amazing dishes.