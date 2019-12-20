Get All The Hippie Vibes You Need With This Pinterest Inspired Brand

Is Pinterest (after LBB, of course) your most used app? Is your bedroom a chakra-healing, patchouli-scented haven with patchwork rugs and cozy pillows? Well, we think a single look at 'The Hippie Vibes' range will have you saying "shut up and take my money" immediately. While macrame is a mainstay in their repertoire, we love the variations it comes with!

Expect crescent-shaped, octagonal, and even heart-shaped dreamcatchers. Whether you like those classic all-white, beaded ones, or whether you like things psychedelic and rainbow-fied, they've got a ton of options either way. The best part? They're happy to customize dreamcatchers for you.

We were pleasantly surprised to find accessories too - crochet sling bags with shell accents, and even fabric earrings!

The range starts at a pocket-friendly INR 299, and it's very, very boho-chic, so go crazy!