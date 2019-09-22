You'll Fall In Love With This Cafe For Almost Everything, Check It Now!

Drifters tap station was one of the finest dine-in I had, lately. Located in one of the poshest areas in the town, the ambience is classy, there are not many artefacts or colourful walls but what they have in that spacious room is very elegant and soothing. When you enter on the left-hand side wall there is the procedure of making beer which is so interesting, the way it has been displayed is very eye-catching. The staff was very attentive and courteous, they recommended the best I could have had, also the service is very prompt so you don't have to keep waiting for long. The have elaborative bar menu also you get testers, so before buying any beer you can always ask for testers. Strictly 21. I started with the mocktails, Cucumber cooler and passion breeze( orange) both are the best to beat this heat. Seekh kebab and calamari rings, both were perfect, it should be in the exact way I would love. Calamari rings were deep-fried and it had that crispness with the rubbery texture, on the other hand, seekh kebab was soft and the tangy coriander chutney couldn't be replaced. The presentation of Chicken dum biryani was really good, it was domed shaped and the raita was served in a mug with papad and masala onion rings. The pieces were very well cooked! Still falling for it. I ended my meal with some delicious toothsome though they need to elaborate it more, as there are only 3 desserts out of which I tried 2. Cream caramel, a mildly sweet dessert which is perfect to end a delicious meal. Then I opted for cream pineapple, it was a very new dish for me. Served in a conned shaped bowl, the upper layer was of coconut malai with honey, then comes the second layer of cream and the last layer of roasted pineapple. My experience couldn't have been any better.