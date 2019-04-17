All You Need Is Love And Vodka!

The Rocky Star Cocktail Bar was a pretty classy and elegant bar for dinner. The ambience of the Bar was really amazing with pretty cool lightings. Anyhow, they had plenty of options for mocktails and cocktails which was very refreshing. The bar was very much welcoming and the host was a lot helpful in deciding our order. The place is offering different varieties of food and drinks. The dessert “The Peru” grabbed the attention at the end. Would totally revisit this bar for its service and especially for “The Peru” Lol.