Floral Printed Shirts, Solid Textures & More: Men, Bookmark This Chic Shirt Brand

One thing’s for sure, the entire industry of men fashion has evolved massively over the last few decades. Simple prints are out. Funky and jazzy ones are in. While black and white hues are great, bright and vibrant colours are slowly taking over.

And if you’re a fashion freak who’s been religiously keeping up with the trends, we’ve found you a brand that will help you do it seamlessly. Called 'The Indian Threads', this men fashion brand specialises in exclusive designer shirts – both formal and casual. Expect unique and offbeat prints, quality fabrics and designs sourced from global menswear trends. Each and every shirt is handcrafted by the local and skilled artisans and tailored to perfection and neat finishing.

If you’re the one who loves hoarding printed shirts, well we’re sure you will find plenty here to add to your collection. From checks to stripes and from floral to polka dots, bag these quirky shirts at INR 1,000 and upwards. If black and white is still you jam, they’ve got an entire section for just black and white printed shirts. And finally, if you’re looking for smart office wear, they’ve got a bunch of solid coloured shirts which are ideal for work.