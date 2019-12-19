The Kandeel Resort Is Perfect For Staycation

Homestays

The Kandeel Resort

Alibaug,, Maharashtra
4.9

Revdanda - Murud Road, Donde Tarf Nandgaon, Alibaug, Maharashtra

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The Kandeel Resort is an ideal perfect setting to relax for family and friends. The resort offers excellent food with awesome hospitality and very clean surroundings. We loved the food and the ambiance very much and the staff was very courteous and warm. There are places around the resort to visit if one chooses to explore like pristine Kashid Beach or visit sacred Siddhivinayak Mandir situated at Nandgaon. Overall a great place with great friendly staff and a must go place for a staycation.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group and Kids

