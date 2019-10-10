A Lazy Sunday Breakfast At Smoke House Deli

Sunday breakfasts are meant to be special. Whether spent in solitude or in the company of the people you love, lazy Sunday mornings over good food are sheer necessities that exist to add a touch of cheer to your week. As an ardent supporter of good times over good food, Smoke House Deli outlets in Pali Hill and BKC are all set to serve community-style breakfasts for INR 675++ per person every Sunday from 8 am to 12 pm. The menu is coloured with wholesome treats made with all organic produce. Be it the power-packed Homemade Amaranth Granola with kefir or plain yogurt, healthy organic grain porridge, multi-cereal with Madras shallots and coconut cream, or the more indulgent options like Malai Paneer Scramble, SHD Breakfast Avocado on Toast, Ol’ School Pancakes, French Toast, and SHD waffles, these are just some of the soul-foods in store. There's always the all-time Deli favourite accompaniment: the iconic bread basket filled with croissants, Pain Au Chocolat, muffins and more goodness straight out of the oven. Finish off your breakfast with freshly squeezed cold-pressed juices and juice blends, smoothies, or your choice of brew. So much goodness awaits! Go, have yourself a very special breakfast at Smoke House Deli on a Sunday super soon.