A Perfect Italian Meal? This Restaurant Is Definite Goals!

Perfection would be an understatement for this place. One of the best Italian places, La Lola truly serves the best of Italian flavours. Authentic Cuisine, classy ambience and amazing Cocktail and excellent service. The ambience is beautifully designed with comfortable seating, quite spacious, lovely retro frames. Set up of tables perfect for group and couples both. The service, pretty amazing, top-notch. Servers, well trained, perfect recommendation. Very well versed with the entire menu. Making we dine-in experience, surely perfect. The bar menu, pretty amazing, specially tye gin Cocktail, The Vanderkraft, gin lovers delight. Other recommended Cocktail- You remind me of Babe. We started with the - Bread Basket, a speciality from the Italian place. Different variations of in house-baked bread & Butter. Crusty Sourdough bread, Focaccia Bread topped with olives & sun-dried tomatoes and dark rye rolls. We opted to Pan-fried Sweet Potato Gnocchi, a dish of the day. Perfect Gnocchi. Lovely rich creamy sauce with herbs and Sweet potatoes crisp on top. My friend opted for Ravioli, One of our favourite pasta. Perfectly cooked ravioli stuffed with the classic combination of Spinach & Ricotta, with Bechamel sauce, topped with parmesan. A delightful dish. Pizza, there is always a good time for a pizza to go with Cocktail. Yes, this place does serves the best pizza. Pesto Burratina, One of the finest crust, with burratina cheese, caramelized onion to add the sweetness and Balsamic vinegar. Highly Recommended. We asked for recommendations for a risotto, Fennel & Tomato Rissoto, rich Creamy, tangy. Amazing For dessert, Vanilla Panacotta, wobbly and well-balanced sweetness and some fruits. Overall, It was a perfect Italian meal. Kamala Mills surely gets a perfect Italian place, which I guess was missing till now. Highly recommended!