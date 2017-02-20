The super cool Masaba Gupta {who is currently regaling us on Instagram with her Beyonce impersonations} has launched a capsule collection of athleisure for us ladies on Koovs.
Wear Designer On A Budget: Masaba's New Athleisure Collection Starts At INR 795
- Upwards: ₹ 499
- Available Online
Shortcut
Tell Me more
The collection, in collaboration with Koovs, includes ready-to-wear pieces such as jumpsuits, joggers, crop tops, bodysuits, tank tops, sports bras, bombers and bodysuits. Plus, there’s flip flops, slip ons, tote bags, backpacks and bottle pouches.
What We Love
Where there’s Masaba, can prints be far behind? The designer has specially developed a couple of signature prints for this collection with cheeky names such as Gumbell, Swagger Gum, Swim Fan and Chocolate. The prints are apparently a play between the constant battle we tend to have between choosing junk food or choosing the path to fitness. They are all super affordable, chic and perfect for our fitness sessions. They start as low as INR 795 and go upto INR 1,800 {we’re screaming right now}.
So, We're Saying...
We are so going to get one of each. Designer threads at a steal? Oh my we finally can wear a Masaba and flaunt it too.
Buy her collection on Koovs here.
- Upwards: ₹ 499
- Available Online
Comments (0)