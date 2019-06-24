Your Weekends Will Now Be LIT With MH04drunkyard!

MH04 drunkyard the place itself has some vibes. Located at thane far away from the station but it always said that for some good things you have to take some efforts. The area is lit with loud music and drinks and food with your company you are sure to have the best time there! The drinks we had - 1) LIIT The perfect mixture of cocktails come in a huge funnel kind glass. Was strong enough. 2) BULLS EYE The hard cocktail perfect mixture of red bull and types of white spirit. The food we had - 1) BUTTER GARLIC PRAWNS - Tasted well just loved in the taste accompanied by salads 2) JALAPENO POPPERS - The cheesy poppers tasted well accompanied with ketchup. 3) BUTTER CHICKEN PIZZA - This was the bae and the taste cannot be described. Overall it was the perfect night.