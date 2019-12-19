Casual Dining With Friends & Family? Then Check Out This Place In Vashi

The Muster Point - Cafe Bar & Eatery, Vashi. We had recently been to "The Muster Point - Cafe Bar & Eatery situated at Plot 17, ground floor, next to SK Bros Office, Koparkhairane - Vashi road, sector 28, Vashi, Navi Mumbai. The ambience is amazing & decors are eye catchy along with spacious comfortable seating & awesome vibes!! The staff are very cooperative & friendly to place orders & serving!! Let's check out the food & drinks we had tried: We began with Whiskey Sour, it was chilling with every sip & refreshing to the core!! Guava Mary had a twist of little spiciness!! Good to sip up in intervals!! Afghani Chicken Kebab, was indeed a good option to have in appetizers!! The chicken was fresh & kebab was yumm!! Muster Fries, were finger licking with every bite!! Quantity is too good & fries were crisply tossed well!! Burnt Garlic Lemon Butter Fish Tikka, just like its name was fantastic! Fish pieces were marinated in typical spices & twist of lemon, butter, burnt Garlic added up to the seasonings!! Garlic Naan was unique in size & taste and was super yummy! Chicken Biryani was delicious & its aroma was tempting!! The chicken was nicely marinated & layered between spices & rice!! Do have it!! Jeera Rice was fresh & good even the quantity was good for sharing! B & B Pulled Chicken Slider, had nice quantity burger like, juicy & spiced up chicken served in a classy way!! Strawberry Iced Tea, it was mildly sweet & strawberry flavour was impressive!! Every sip had a lingering taste in a true sense!! Ferrero Rocher Shake was irresistible in presentation & its taste was divine!! If you live Ferrero, do simply have this Shake!! You will love it!! The Muster Point is certainly a good place to drop in for office treats, casual dining with family etc! Food - 5/5 Price -4.6/5 Ambience -5/5 Service -5/5