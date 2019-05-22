World-renowned Chef Hemant Oberoi opened the doors for a selected few to savour the new cocktail menu launch at his BKC outlet. Truly a tantalizing and scintillating cocktail menu which blended well with some exciting and innovative bar nibbles. The Chef with the Midas touch creates magic all over again. And yes, the cocktails are truly affordable and intoxicating. So rush to savour them!
The New Cocktail Menu At This Outlet Is Truly Amazing!
