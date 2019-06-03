The New Spanish Affair In The Heart Of Lokhandwala

Um Doiss Tress, your new Spanish affair in the heart of Lokhandwala. Previously being Su Cassa, the owners happen to revamp the place (and name) giving it a nice European touch. The paintings on the tiles placed on the wall give it a nice rustic feel. Entering this place with the background music of La Isla Bonita gave the evening a nice uplift. To the orders - LIIT - Well made affair. Vodka, Triple Sec, Rum, Tequila on the right concoction. Orange Wedge placed inside goes neat. Mezze Platter - Chick Pea Hummus topped with Green Olives, Roasted Tabouleh, Baba Ganoush served with mustard and pita pockets. Well done. Baked Mushroom - Comes with the filing of cream cheese mushroom inside a Samosa. Served along with a tamarind sauce garnished on the plate. A very interesting taste here. Peri Peri Marinated Veggies with Cottage Cheese and Watermelon (Espedata) - Comes in a skewer. 4 huge chunks of cottage cheese marinated in a Tikka masala texture. Alternatively, put up with watermelon chunks that have given a light tandoor touch. Four Cheese Bianco Pizza - Mozzarella, Parmesan, Robiola and Gorgonzola generously grated on the base. Thin crust is of the perfect texture. Oven made and quite a filling one. Desserts - Serra Durra - A mix of whipped cream, condensed milk and digestive biscuit crumbs. Could feel some strawberry pieces too. Simple and yum! Hazel Nut Mousse - Good chocolate affair with the Hazelnut crumbs along. Gooey on the chocolate front and crunchy on the nut part. Overall, can look out for a great time here. Just a month old Spanish baby does a fair job so far. Shouldn’t take a while to catch up on the buzz here. Special thanks to Dixit for the lovely recommendations and the warm service. Shall visit again for their happy hours!