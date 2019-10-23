Biryani Craving? Order From Behrouz Biryani Asap!

If we ever think of having a biryani party at home or with friends we just search for Behrouz. One of the best in the business. I'd tried many Biryanis but the one served here are a true gem. The Biryanis ordered from here are well cooked. The spices that they add in their Biryanis hits your tongue in the way no other biryani does. The meat in the biryani is cooked into perfection, they're soft and tender. Also, the appetizers that they provide here are unique. I ordered Lazeez Bhuna Murg Biryani which the more aromatic and tastier version of our good old Chicken Biryani. I also ordered Murg Kefta which was very soft with a hind for tanginess in the spices added.