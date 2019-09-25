A Restaurant In Bandra With Good Food & Great Ambience!

It has seldom happened that any place I've visited has scored a perfect score in hospitality, food, and ambience. The ambience of Jlwa is so beautiful, the lights make you feel like you've teleported to a different world altogether, the staff is extremely kind and the suggestions they give are spot on! The tables are huge, even for a 4 seater, so your table doesn't feel crowded while you're having your food. Must-Try: Tauba Tera Jlwa, Hello Darling, Afghani Chicken Shawarma, Chilli Button Mushroom Spring Rolls, Sundried Tomato Artichoke, Classic Brownie Starting with drinks Tauba Tera Jlwa: 5/5 Its the better version of LIIT. They make it using 5 spirits + Elderflower wine. They light up the orange peel on the table, and the first sip gives you a hot and smoky orange taste which fades away with time. Love Affair: 5/5 This one also served in a tall glass and is on the sweeter side. Hello Darling: 5/5 Fruit and rum-based, infused with champagne. Sunrise To Set: 4/5 Egg white-based drink. Tasty but did not wow me Afghani Chicken Shawarma: I have never eaten a more authentic and cleaner version of shawarma in my life till date. The taste is phenomenal and bread/roti it was rolled in was perfectly crispy. I won't mind paying ~₹500 for having this😋 Chilli Button Mushroom Spring Rolls: 5/5 You will be amazed at how you won't get the slightest hint of spring rolls being fried, it absolutely had 0 traced of being fried. The stuffing was delicious and the rolls were perfectly crisp. The ketchup is something out of this world. Mushroom and Truffle Croquettes: 5/5 The moment you take the first bite, you can clearly taste the truffle. The mushroom doesn't overpower the truffle in any way. Sundried Tomato Artichoke: 5/5 Seldom do I order aglio olio, because when it comes to pasta, I'm used to creamy sauces. But then again, this dish surpassed my expectations. You do not miss the creamy sauce at all as the juicy cherry tomatoes make up for it. Classic Brownie: 5/5 Who knew that desserts could be presented so delicately yet taste so good? The Brownie was not dry and melts in your mouth the moment you take a bite.