The Perfect Gateway of Nature

Ratangad fort is the perfect gateway to nature. It's a perfect trek for those who liked to surround themselves by nature, (to be precise) by the mountains. The trek has a moderate climb and ascending without water can make you dehydrate. There's a slight chance of getting lost into the wild yet it's quite easy to find a right path, while there're arrow-markings throughout the whole way. Once you reached to Metal ladders, the trek gets easier. After climbing all ladders, on the right hand side there's a temple and ahead of that there's a cave, where one can stay and cook food. On the left from the last ladder there's, „Ganesh Darwaja”, which leads to the scenic view. As you entered through Ganesh Darwaja, on the left there's a place called Kadelot, from here one can witness giant and strong mountains closely, mountains like Katrabai and Ajoba can be seen. On the right from „Ganesh Darwaja” there's kind of U-Turn, exactly route over the caves, this route leads to the source of chilled drinkable water, Pravara River, Near Temple, if you walk a few minutes ahead you'll reach to the top of the Ratangad, this place is called Nedh, from here one can witness a perfect panoramic view and mesmerising Sunset. After Sunset one can climb down to the caves and cook some at caves.