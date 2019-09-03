Good Music, Delectable Food & A Pretty Ambience At Bomb'ar

BOMB’AR is a perfect location to chill & party with friends, spend some good time here along with good food and music that makes u groove on the floor. They have a huge variety of food menu, to accomplish your drinks. The service is fast, the staff is polite as well. I loved their cocktail as well as a mocktail. We had ; Lavender mist: If ur a red bull lover must have this. It has a mild flavour of lavender. Sea dive: Highly recommend to have this. It is a kiwi base mocktail drink. Chicken Crispy: The chicken had lots of flavours with crispness Noor Jahani Murg Tikka: It among their signature dish, taste good with the green chutney Bombar chicken biryani: The Biryani with perfect flavours and aroma served with curd Jalapeno Cheddar Phool Jadi: To all the cheese lovers there, must try, stuck stuffed with cheese and with mayo Salted caramel Pannacotta: It was soft and with caramel sauce made it much better Bombar chocolate: Their Signature desert, the chocolate ball is melted with alcohol has ice cream and brownie. Loved this place for the food and party ambience. It's just 2 mins from the orbit mall as well