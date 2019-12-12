Head Over To Giani's To Fix Your Sweet Cravings!

Finally landed up visiting Giani's-the new ice cream place in our locality. Ambience: Simple, classy and pleasant. Service: Prompt, courteous and very helpful. They know what they serve which becomes so essential when you have allergies. Food: Here is my list of favourites: •Coffee: It's subtle, smooth on the palate and yet intense and so amazingly delicious. Perfect if you love the strong expresso. Love the fact that it barely has any sweetness Rating:5/5 Some of the others I tried included their mango scoop and Belgium chocolate scoop. •Rainbow Cassata: It tastes as delicious and fun as it appears. The play of flavours on the palate is amazing. Rating:5/5 •Caramel mocha sundae: Served in a glass, this caramel mocha sundae was divine. Love the balance of brownie, crunch and ice cream. Rating:5/5 •Pulpy sundae: Now that reminded me of falooda but with a new look. Rating:5/5 •Nutella waffle: One of the best I've had in a long time. The waffle was perfect, crisp, bite with a dash of chocolate and nuts served with ice creams. Rating:5/5 •Chocolate strawberry swings thick shake - Honestly, I was sceptical about the combo but it tasted amazing. Perfectly balanced. Rating:5/5