Experience The Perfect Sunrise At Morbe Dam!

Mornings and sunrises are pristine and they get even better when you have a fabulous destination and good company to enjoy them. I have rarely been a morning person but whenever I have woken up to a magnificent sunrise out in the mountains or just outside my window, it has always mesmerized me. It was on one such faithful morning that I decided to drive up to the Morbe Dam with a bunch of my friends to get an exclusive view of the sunrise at Morbe Dam. Located on the outskirts of Mumbai, Morbe Dam isn't exactly well known when it comes to the list of places to enjoy a sunrise near Mumbai. It is not exactly accessible to everyone considering that it is not a tourist place or a picnic spot. We drove almost 50-60 kilometres and reached the end of Karjat where Morbe Dam is located near the Chowk railway station. The road leading up to the dam is pretty narrow and secluded. The locals helped us quite a bit to reach there. We were quite surprised to see a lot of locals even at 5:30 am in the morning. However, after this tedious trip, when we reached our destination, it was totally worth it. Preset colours of pink, purple, orange and the sweet view of the sunrise were blissful and totally soothing. The wind was cold and strong which made it even better for a run. There was a huge stretch where we could run and jog whereas the reservoir was unfenced and open. The slope leading to the water was stoned and there was a tiny bench just perfect for the view. Just being there made me feel alive. It was a view like none other I had seen before. We witnessed the sun rising from the blankets of darkness to the epitome of light. It was beautiful. The view is worth everything and the drive just gets sweeter in the winter. The only unfortunate thing about this place is that it isn't exactly permissible to enter officially for more than 10-15 minutes. The surrounding area is equally beautiful and the same view can be witnessed there. It is, however, the sound of the silent waves that makes Morbe Dam better than the other spots. It's perfect for a weekend drive. It was an experience for me and enchanting more so. If you are looking for a quiet morning in this rat race called Mumbai, Morbe Dam will definitely provide you solace and yes, it gets even better with the special ones in your life.