Pizza Lovers Definitely Cannot Afford To Miss La Pino'z In Vile Parle!

Fast Food Restaurants

La Pino'z Pizza

Vile Parle East, Mumbai
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Santoor Residency, G-1, Nehru Road, Vile Parle East, Mumbai

View 1 Other Outlet

What Makes It Awesome?

La Pino'z Pizza is a pizza joint located in Vile Parle. It has a variety of pizzas. It is famous for its large pizza which is enough for a group of 4 people. Pizzas and shakes are served. Fresh Pizza and juicy toppings and chocolate shake are the best. This student-friendly place is worth the money!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group

Other Outlets

La Pino'z Pizza

Airoli, Navi Mumbai
3.8

New Jeevan Shanti CHS, A-1, Sector 3, Airoli, Navi Mumbai

