La Pino'z Pizza is a pizza joint located in Vile Parle. It has a variety of pizzas. It is famous for its large pizza which is enough for a group of 4 people. Pizzas and shakes are served. Fresh Pizza and juicy toppings and chocolate shake are the best. This student-friendly place is worth the money!
Pizza Lovers Definitely Cannot Afford To Miss La Pino'z In Vile Parle!
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group
