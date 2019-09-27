Cue Cuteness! This Ghatkopar Store Has Quirky Gifts We Love

While exploring the area around R Odeon Mall in Ghatkopar, we came across this cute store that's packed with all things kawaii. If unicorns, mermaids, and all things princess are your aesthetic, then don't miss this shop. We love that it's locally owned and run too! You'll find owners Paneri and Jigar right there in the store. We browsed the collection and found unique items at a variety of price points so you can meet your need for all things adorable no matter your budget. There's mermaid pens from INR 60, pens with a wire binder at INR 99, mugs from INR 199, sticky notes from INR 99 and more. We found their collection of unicorn products to be a hot seller and you'll find unicorn backpacks, cushions, notepads, keychains and more. Unique finds: holo backpack at INR 2400, lightbulb speaker at INR 1599, owl mugs at INR 450 onwards #LBBTip: They have a section upstairs where they've got handbags, and we spotted some colourful potlis that are perfect for the festive season.